Funko Will Be Releasing Harry Potter with Invisibility Cloak Pop Today

It looks like another Funko-Shop exclusive is headed our way today. This time Harry Potter is back and ready for a new exclusive Pop vinyl from the classic Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone. Harry gets his hands on the new invisibility cloak. for this figure and is a nice addition to the massive collection of HP Wizarding World Pop world. The Funko Harry Potter is already a massive release so they have to come up with some new ideas to make some of them stick to and this one does just that. It does make me wonder if we will see another version of this is Pop in the future though, one that would feature some added translucent elements. After all, Harry is holding his father's invisibility cloak so a half translucent part over some of the cloak would look really awesome. It has been quite some time since we have gotten some exclusive Harry Potter Pops though so it is nice to now the series is still alive at Funko.

The Harry Potter with Invisibility Cloak Funko Pop will be priced at $15. The figure will be limited to 2 per person so there should be plenty to go around but you never know with these shop exclusives. The Pop will release at the usual drop time at 2 pm Eastern time. This is a Pop that will look great in any dedicated fan collection. I'm sure we will continue to see more Wizarding World throughout the year but its an honor to have one hit the Funko-Shop. Take your chances and lock his amazing figure online today and you will be able to here. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all your Funko news from Funko-Shop exclusives, new releases, and our Pop reviews.