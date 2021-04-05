LEGO Reveals Golden Harry Potter Minifigures For 20th Anniversary Sets

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the film that started the magic craze with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Collectibles have played a big part in the rising fandom of this legendary series, and LEGO captures a lot of the magic with their sets. Some of the original sets include Hagrid's Hut, Sorting Hat, Hogwarts Express, and Troll on the Loose. Each of these LEGO sets brought the magic of Harry Potter to life were all amazing building sets to have as a kid. It looks like LEGO is preparing to celebrate the magic of Harry Potter and his 20th Anniversary with some new magical sets. No word on what those sets will be, but we can imagine they will be complete remastered sets from The Sorcerers Stone and the other hit films.

However, to prepare wizards and witches for the upcoming release, LEGO has unveiled that special golden Harry Potter minifigures will be released for each set. There will be six golden figures in total, and each will feature its newly updated LEGO designs. The first three gold figures will consist of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, all with their new sculpts and short legs. The other three figures will be a He Who Shall Not Be Named, the teacher from Year 1 of Defense Against the Dark Arts, Professor Quirrell, and everyone's favorite teacher, Professor Snape. It is unclear if these will be random inserts or special figures releasing for certain sets, and either way we want all of them for our Harry Potter collection. What golden minfigures do you want in your collection, and what 20th Anniversary Harry Potter sets do you want to see released?

"Celebrate 20 years of LEGO Harry Potter! These exclusive golden minifigures are coming to anniversary sets soon… Which character do you want to collect first?​"