Harry Potter's Dumbledore Brings Some Magic to Iron Studios

It is time to return to the grounds of Hogwarts yet again, as Iron Studios debuts a brand new Harry Potter statue. Albus Dumbledore is back and ready to cast a spell on fans' collections with an impressive new deluxe statue. Revisit Dumbledore's office in incredible detail as Iron Studios captures the magic once again. Coming in at 11.8" tall, Harry Potter fans will see the Legendary Wizard alive once more, showcasing his design for the last half of the saga. Standard and deluxe versions are offered, with the deluxe featuring special magical accessories like the Sorting Hat, Globe, Elder Wand, and the memory well known as the Pensieve. All of this and more have been packed into this incredible piece, and it is one Harry Potter statue that will stand above the rest. The Harry Potter Dumbledore Deluxe statue is priced at $249.99, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to also check out some of the other magical statues coming soon from Iron Studios to add some more magic to your collection.

Like A Pheonix, Dumbledore Rises Once Again

"Considered by many as the greatest wizard of modern times, maybe of all times, Albus Dumbledore was so benevolent as he was wise, with a calm and relaxed behavior that conveyed an aura of serenity and composure, rarely demonstrating anger or fear. Founder and leader of the Order of the Phoenix, a secret society dedicated to fighting against the wicked Lord Voldemort, the main antagonist of the series.

His skills as a wizard, combined with an extraordinary intellect and an extremely cunning mind, made him comprehend the best of human nature and transform his best aspects in strength. An expert at nonverbal spells and transfiguration, he is a master alchemist connoisseur and talented with potions, skilled in Occlumency and Legilimency and elementary magic, even at his advanced age and with a rather thin build, Dumbledore was in excellent physical condition."

"In his long career, Dumbledore served as a teacher, Chief Warlock of the Wizengamot, and Supreme Mugwump of the International Confederation of Wizards. Throughout Harry Potter's years in Hogwarts, Dumbledore took care of his protection and guidance and enhanced his schooling with additional information about Voldemort."