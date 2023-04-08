Hasbro Announces the Return of Window Packaging for Collectibles After months of windowless packaging, Hasbro announce they are going back to window packaging for multiple action figure lines

Hasbro has been dishing out new eco-friendly windowless packaging for the past year and some change. This has been distributed over a variety of popular lines like Star Wars: The Black Series, Marvel Legends, and Transformers. This new transition has not been the best, from broken figures, terrible deco, and much more hidden inside. It looks like that is all about to change, as Hasbro has just made a shocking announcement that window packaging will be back. That is right, starting later this year and continuing in 2024, window packaging will return created from bio PET or recycled PET. This keeps their greener future alive as well as pleasing tons of Star Wars, Marvel, and Transformers collectors. It does look like plenty of August releases will still feature that windowless design, so expect Winter 2023 figures to get this upgrade. Fans can check out past windowless designs below, as well as read the official PR announcement.

Star Wars, Power Rangers, Marvel Legends and Beyond!

"We wanted to share an update on packaging for Hasbro's 6-inch-scale figures. Based on your feedback, we will be re-introducing windows and blisters to our 6-inch fan figures beginning later this year, into 2024 for select products across our portfolio of brands, including, G.I. Joe Classified, Power Rangers Lightning Collection, Star Wars Black Series and Marvel Legends. This will eventually expand to all new 6-inch figure releases."

"The new windows and blisters will be made from bio PET or recycled PET helping us achieve our priority of meeting our fans' expectations for extraordinary packaging and superior design while still developing packaging that minimizes waste and the use of virgin plastic. Thank you again for being one of our biggest fans and for your continued support of Hasbro."