Hasbro Debuts G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes (Dawn Moreno)

A new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure has arrived as the legacy of Snake Eyes continues with the arrival of Dawn Moreno

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure, Snake Eyes (Dawn Moreno), from the modern comic era

Dawn Moreno inherits Snake Eyes’ skills and memories via Cobra’s brainwave technology, sparking an identity crisis

After training with the Arashikage Clan, Dawn forges her own path and joins the G.I. Joe team as Snake Eyes II

The figure features two swappable heads, guns, and swords, and is now available for pre-order with a July 2026 release

Hasbro is expanding its G.I. Joe Classified Series once again with a brand-new figure from the modern era. Dawn Moreno first appeared in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #226 in 2016, which Larry Hama wrote. Dawn was just an ordinary high school athlete with no connection to G.I. Joe or Cobra; however, she finds herself abducted by Cobra Commander. Cobra would later use advanced brainwave-scanning technology to copy and transfer Snake Eyes' memories and skills into her mind. The process was experimental and destabilizing, sadly leaving Dawn Moreno with an identity crisis, as she did not know what memories were hers. Hasbro was sure to capture all the details of Snake Eyes II with this figure, which features impressive detail and accessories.

After escaping Cobra, Dawn sought guidance from the Arashikage Clan, where she refined the implanted skills, forged her own identity, and would go on to join G.I. Joe. Now Snake Eyes II can faithfully join you in the Classified Series line as she comes with two swappable heads, two guns, and two swords that can be sheathed on her back. It is nice to see more updated and modern Joe releases in the Classified Series line, and pre-orders are already live. Fans can pre-order their own Dawn Morena Snake Eyes II figure on Hasbro Pulse right now for $27.99 with a July 2026 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #197, Snake Eyes (Dawn Moreno)

"Springfield High School student Dawn Moreno caught the attention of Cobra Commander after successfully beating the entire lacrosse team by herself. Quickly proving herself invaluable, he made her his apprentice. Under the tutelage of Baroness, Dawn was strapped into the Brainwave Scanner and mistakenly implanted with the stored memories of Snake Eyes. "

"A highly conditioned and athletic teenager now possessed the knowledge of an Arashikage Ninja and seasoned combat veteran. Confused by the flurry of new memories, she ultimately found guidance from Storm Shadow and his aunt Obake Obaasan, who completed her ninja training in Tokyo. Eventually Dawn learned to achieve peace between her own psyche and that of Snake Eyes, embracing her new calling as a member of the Joe team."

