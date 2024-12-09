Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Brings The Transformers Primes to Life with Prima Prime

Hasbro has unveiled the Age of the Prime series as new Transformers collectibles are on the way including The Thirteen Prima Prime

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Age of the Primes series, focusing on the legendary Thirteen Primes in Transformers lore.

Highlighted is Prima Prime, the first Prime, known for leadership, with Star Saber and Matrix of Leadership.

Prima converts into a Cybertronian truck in 20 steps, combining detailed design and playability.

Available for pre-order Oct 10, Prima arrives Spring 2025 for $34.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

A new age of Transformers collectibles is on the way, and the Age of the Primes is upon us. This set focuses on the legendary Thirteen Primes and their descendants. The Thirteen Primes were the original Transformers that Primus created to battle against Unicron. Each Prime represents a unique aspect of leadership, power, or even balance in this universe. Hasbro is now bringing the Thirteen to life, including the arrival of Prima, the first Prime. He wields the Star Saber and is one of the best among the thirteen and embodies the ideas of leadership and justice among the group.

Coming in at 7" tall, Prima is ready for a fight with an impressive sculpt, with all-white deco, as well as his Star Saber Sword Artifact. He will convert into a Cybertronian truck mode in just 20 steps and will also come with a Matrix of Leadership that can fit inside his chest. Hasbro is doing something incredible here by bringing the Thirteen to life, and the Transformers Age of the Primes is set to arrive in Spring 2025 for $34.99. Pre-orders arrive on 10/10 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Prima Prime

"The Thirteen Prima Prime is the first Prime and a warrior of great virtue and nobility. Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes Voyager Class The Thirteen Prima Prime action figure! This 7-inch action figure converts between robot and Cybertronian truck modes in 20 steps. Comes with Star Saber Sword Artifact and Matrix of Leadership Artifact accessories."

"TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in TRANSFORMERS mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Collect different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on December 10 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

