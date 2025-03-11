Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Transformers Age of the Primes Sideways

Walmart Collector Con arrives this week with a new selection of exclusive collectibles including Transformers Age of the Primes

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Sideways figure, exclusive to Walmart's Collector Con event.

Transform the 5.5” Sideways from robot to jet in just 21 steps with ease.

Features weapons and accessories like swords, a shield, and Cyber Planet Key.

Celebrate the Transformers: Cybertron series' 20th anniversary with Age of the Primes.

In the Transformers: Cybertron animated series, Sideways is a devious character who loves playing both sides of the Autobot-Decepticon conflict. His allegiance remains questionable throughout the series as he manipulates events only to reveal he is serving his master, Unicron. Hasbro is now bringing Sideways to life from the Transformers: Cybertron animated series with a brand new Age of the Prime figure. Coming in at 5.5" tall, Sideway will convert into a cybertronian jet in just 21 steps. He will come with a nice set of accessories featured here, including swords, a shield, and the Cyber Planet Key.

The Age of the Prime lines is all dedicated to the original Thirteen Prime as they were the very first bots, and every battle, bot, and power can be linked back to them. Sideways, oddly enough, has made the cut as he is a descendant of The Thirteen Liege Maximo Prime. This Deluxe Class figure will be a Walmart Exclusive and will be released during the Walmart Collector Con event on 3/13. Pre-orders are set to arrive at 10 AM EST that day, with Sideways getting a $24.99 price tag.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Cybertron Sideways

"Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Transformers: Cybertron animated series with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Sideways action figure! This 5.5-inch Sideways action figure converts between robot and jet modes in 21 steps and includes attachable accessories. The Sideways figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

"Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup. TRANSFORMERS and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. © 2024 Hasbro. Includes figure, 4 pieces, and instructions."

