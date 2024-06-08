Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman Forever, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Val Kilmer Returns as Batman with McFarlane's Batman Forever Wave

Step into the cinematic DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as the legendary film Batman Forever is getting its own wave of figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a Val Kilmer Batman figure from Batman Forever.

The figure comes with a fabric cape, Batarangs, grapple gun, and Build-A-Figure part.

Collect the entire wave to build the massive Nightmare Bat figure.

Pre-orders are available at $24.99 for a July 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys is bringing a new wave of iconic cinematic Batman figures to life from Batman Forever. The Dark Knight, as portrayed by Val Kilmer, is back and ready to save Gotham City from two deadly new criminals. This highly detailed figure showcases Batman in his sleek, black suit with intricate armor designs and will feature a fabric cape. This marks the second release of the Kilmer Bat to arrive, as the first version was featured in the DC Multiverse Batman Legacy 6-Pack, and that figure was a work of art. As for accessories, he will come with two trusty Batarangs and a grapple gun, along with a Build-A-Figure part of nightmare proportions. Bruce Wayne's nightmare is coming to life as McFarlane Toys wants collectors to build the massive Nightmare Bat from Batman Forever. This is one Batman Forever figures will not want to miss, and pre-orders are online for $24.99, with a July 2024 release date and Robin, Two-Face, and Riddler figures needed to finish the Bat BAF.

The Events of Batman Forever Come to McFarlane Toys

"BATMAN faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly-scarred former District Attorney HARVEY DENT, aka TWO-FACE, and THE RIDDLER, a disgruntled ex-WAYNE ENTERPRISES inventor seeking revenge against his former employer by unleashing his brain-sucking weapon on GOTHAM CITY'S residents. As the CAPED CRUSADER also deals with tortured memories of his parents' murder, he has a new romance with psychologist CHASE MERIDIAN."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the theatrical blockbuster BATMAN FOREVER.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Batman Forever Build-a line will assemble the NIGHTMARE BAT.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, Batarang, sonar Batarang, grapnel launcher, and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

