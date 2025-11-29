Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Debuts G.I. Joe Classified Series Rafael "Zap" Melendez

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures up for pre-order and ready for action

Article Summary Rafael “Zap” Melendez returns to G.I. Joe Classified Series with a 6-inch Retro Cardback figure.

Includes classic military gear, removable helmet, bazooka, and 12 character-inspired accessories.

Nostalgic packaging echoes the original 1982 A Real American Hero G.I. Joe toy line design.

Pre-orders for Zap are live now for $27.99, with a scheduled release in April 2026.

Rafael "Zap" Melendez returns to the battlefield with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback release. One of the original 1982 members of the G.I. Joe Team is now back with a new release, allowing fans to add some nostalgia with modern toy articulation. Zap has long been celebrated as the squad's calm, calculating bazooka soldier and demolitions expert, and now he is back and ready to take the fight to Cobra. This new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure stands 6" tall and captures everything fans love about the character.

Zap is depicted in his military gear with a backpack that holds his ammunition for his faithful bazooka. He will also come with a removable helmet and a pistol that can be holstered, which comes in handy for those close encounters with Cobra. It is still nice to see the legacy of G.I. Joe still going strong from Hasbro, and the Retro Cardback line nicely helps blend that nostalgia with that modern toy fun. Pre-orders for Zap are already live for $27.99, and he is set to deploy in April 2026.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Rafael "Zap" Melendez

"The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing. Specializing in armor-piercing and anti-tank weapons as well as demolitions, Zap is cool under fire. He has to be…the stuff he works on could blow up at anytime. Features a classic deco and design of the G.I. Joe Bazooka Soldier that fans of the original 1980s G.I. Joe characters will love and 12 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history."

CLASSIC-CARDBACK INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Rafael "Zap" Melendez comes on a blister pack card with design and character art inspired by the vintage A Real American Hero figure line that is perfect for display

ORIGINAL ACTION FIGURE: Another of the original 13 G.I. Joe figures join the Classified Series line. Add Rafael "Zap" Melendez to round out your collection of the classic A Real American Heroes.

