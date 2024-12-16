Hasbro Debuts Missing Link Cordon Transformers Takara Tomy Figurę

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro is back with another Transformers Missing Link figure, as Cordon is making a triumphant return. Primarily recognized for his striking white-and-black police-themed Lamborghini alt-mode, Cordon is just a redeco of Sunstreaker. Cordon shares the same sleek vehicle design but was introduced in the Masterpiece Transformers line as part of Takara Tomy's dedication to creating premium collector's items. Cordon's role in Transformers lore is minimal compared to other characters, and he is often portrayed as a law enforcer or security specialist. He is ready to take the fight to the Deceptions this time around with a new release that features his police card mode and mini police office figure. He will also come with two blast packs, swappable hands, stickers, and even his original G1 packaging with Japanese-language instructions. Cordon will release alongside Sunstreaker, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $84.99, and he is set to arrive in September 2025.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-06 Cordon

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-06 Cordon figure! This collectible action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. With premium accessories including interchangeable punching fists and a mini human/police officer type figure, plus original packaging and instructions, this Transformers toy is a must-have for fans of Transformers collectibles."

CONVERTS FROM ROBOT TO VEHICLE MODE: Cordon figure converts between 2 iconic modes, robot and police car mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with 2 blast packs, Cordon Wand (runner), 2 attachable punch hands, speed trap gun, sticker, leaflet, secret film, and mini human/police officer type figure that can board in both modes

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Cordon action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability

