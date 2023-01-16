Hasbro Debuts New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Collectibles New adventure awaits Indiana Jones fans as Hasbro has revealed a nice new assortment of upcoming collectibles from The Dial of Destiny

New kid-friendly Indiana Jones sets are on the way, inspiring adventures of the next generation. We have already seen some of the new Worlds of Adventures line right here with three new sets. It looks like the fun is not ending there as Hasbro is getting ready for the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Two kids' sets are on the way for the movie with Doctor Jürgen Voller with a Plane and Helena Shaw with Motorcycle. These new Dial of Destiny sets give fans some of our first looks at the film with heroes and villains. Helena Shaw comes with a missile launching off the motorcycle as she escapes with her treasure. Doctor Jürger, on the other hand, comes with a massive missile-launching plane. The upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny adventures will leap off the screen with these sets allowing for new and old fans to share the fun together. Hasbro's new Worlds of Adventures set are expected to arrive in Spring 2023 and will be available at most retailers. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Hasbro's new Indiana Jones line can be found here in the meantime.

Take Flight with Doctor Jürgen Voller and His Plane

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/ Available: Spring 2023). Soar into action and adventure with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Doctor Jürgen Voller with Plane figure and vehicle set! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments with this Indiana Jones gift set, featuring rolling wheels, spinning propellers, opening canopy, rotating turret, and tow hook, as well as a projectile launcher for explosive fun!

Helena Shaw Joins Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Line

"(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/ Available: Spring 2023). Race into full-throttle action with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Helena Shaw with Motorcycle Indiana Jones gift set! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite Indiana Jones moments with this Indiana Jones gift set, featuring attachable backpack, skull accessory, and repositionable projectile launcher with net projectile!"