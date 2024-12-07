Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sonic the hedgehog, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Sonic the Hedgehog x Transformers Collab Figures

Worlds are colliding once again as Hasbro has debuted a new and wild collaboration as Sonic the Hedgehog and Transformers unite

Hasbro has been going pretty wild with their Transformers collaboration releases lately with Knight Rider, Jurassic Park, and even Naruto. Well, things are about to get pretty fast, as the All-Spark has landed in the Green Hills with Sonic the Hedgehog. That is right, SEGA's infamous mascot is getting his very own Autobot figure from Hasbro as the Blue Booster has arrived. Standing 5" tall, this Sonic-inspired robot will convert between car and robot mode in just 27 steps. However, Tails is never far behind, and this set is actually a two-pack, with Ringtail making his debut as well. This Transformers figure will convert between robot and plane modes in just 32 steps. A nice set of Sonic the Hedgehog themed accessories are also included with a ring shield, a jewel, and a detachable thruster engine blaster. The Green Hills has never been safer, and this Transformers x Sonic the Hedgehog collab set will be a Target Exclusive and priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are set to go live on December 10 at 1 PM EST on Target, and a limited amount is also being offered on Hasbro Pulse. Gotta go fast!

Sonic the Hedgehog X Transformers: Wingtail and Blue Booster

"The worlds of TRANSFORMERS robots and Sonic the Hedgehog collide with the Sonic the Hedgehog x TRANSFORMERS mash-up pack! Inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog characters, these 5-inch action figures convert from robot to alt mode and feature accurate deco and details. The Blue Booster figure converts between robot and car mode in 27 steps. The Wingtail figure converts between robot and biplane mode in 32 steps."

Comes with accessories including ring shield and jewel accessories for the Blue Booster figure, and a detachable engine thruster that becomes a blaster for the Wingtail figure. Available for pre-order on December 10 at 1PM ET exclusively at Target, with limited quantities available on Hasbro Pulse."

