Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars TVC Mandalorians, A Clone, and An Alien

Hasbro has kicked off a new Star Wars Livestream event today that dished out new figures that are on the way. Some of which were new The Vintage Collection figures that spanned all over the galaxy with A New Hope and The Clone Wars. For the classic Original Trilogy figure, one of the Tatooine Mos Eisley Cantina musicians is getting his very own card back figure. D'an from The Modal Nodes is back and features 3 instruments and is ready to smooth your collection. Hasbro did tease that this will be the only time we will get him on a solo card back, and a future set will release featuring all four members. Speaking of packs, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Trooper set is getting its final solo release as Hasbro revealed Clone Trooper Jesse. Featuring a removable helmet, guns, and a unique design, fans will get the iconic Clone Wars trooper on his own personalized card back.

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars fun does not end there as two Mandalorians from The Clone Wars debut. Coming to us from the Siege of Mandalorian, the Death Watch Airborne Trooper and The Mandalorian Super Commando arrive. Both figures have already been released in 6" Star Wars: The Black Series and they guys are packed with details and ready to fight for Mandalore. All four of these figures are set to release in Spring 2023 and will be priced at $14.99 each. Pre-orders for this new wave of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection are set to go up tomorrow (4/7) at 1 PM EST at most retailers like here.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIGRIN D'AN Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2023). Figrin D'an's is the rocking frontman for the all-Bith band "The Modal Nodes." His deft playing of the Kloo Horn for the band earned him the nickname "Fiery" Figrin. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/7 at 1PM ET at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN DEATH WATCH AIRBORNE TROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2023). Warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago. But as the Clone Wars swept the galaxy, the Mandalorians were resurrected with their legendary armor that was feared across the galaxy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/7 at 1PM ET at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO CAPTAIN Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2023). Maul's Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wear red and black, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets, to better resemble their Nightbrother leader. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/7 at 1PM ET at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARC TROOPER JESSE Figure. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2023). Jesse is a hard-fighting patriot who proudly wears the cog-shaped symbol of the Galactic Republic on his helmet and has a large tattoo that covers his face. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 5 accessories. Available for pre-order 4/7 at 1PM ET at most major retailers."