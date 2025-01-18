Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-15 Cybertron Rattle

A new beast has arrived from Hasbro as they unveil their latest Takara Tomy figure with Transformers MPG-15 Cybertron Rattle

Article Summary Discover the latest Takara Tomy Transformers figure, Rattle, reviving the fan-favorite Maximal, Rattrap.

Rattle transforms from robot to nimble rat, offering exceptional articulation and swappable parts.

Includes premium accessories: interchangeable heads, Rat Beam blaster, and bomb accessories.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse until February 2025, with a December 2025 release date.

Hasbro is back with a new Takara Tomy Transformers figure as a popular Beast Wars villain is back. Rattle, aka Rattrap, is a fan-favorite Maximal from the Beast Wars: Transformers series, who is known for his resourcefulness and quick thinking. Transforming into a nimble rat, his beast mode can easily get past enemy lines, making him a valuable member of the Maximal team. Hasbro is now bringing this Takara Tomy release to life with impressive articulation, original packaging, and Japanese-language instructions.

Unlike standard Transformers figures, Rattle will feature a wide variety of swappable parts, including two robots and rat heads. Other accessories include a Rat Beam blaster, joint pieces, and two bomb accessories to help take down those Predacons. Whether defusing bombs, sneaking into enemy territory, or just here to help provide some well-needed comic relief, this Takara Tomy release is a necessary addition to your Beast Wars collection. The Transformers MPG-15 Cybertron Rattle figure is priced at a mighty $104.99; he will seemingly only be up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse until February 11, 2025, with a December 2025 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-15 Cybertron Rattle

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-15 Cybertron Rattle figure! This collectible action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. With premium accessories including interchangeable heads for both robot and beast modes, 2 bomb accessories, and Rat Beam blaster, plus original packaging and instructions, this Transformers toy is a must-have for fans of Transformers collectibles."

CONVERTS FROM ROBOT TO BEAST MODE: Cybertron Rattle figure converts between 2 iconic modes, robot mode and rat beast mode, inspired by the anime Beast Wars show

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with 2 replacement robot heads, 1 replacement beast head, Rat Beam blaster, 2 bomb accessories, and 2 joint pieces

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!