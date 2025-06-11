Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers Age of the Primes Alpha Trion

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Alpha Trion in the Transformers Age of the Primes toy line at 7 inches tall

Alpha Trion transforms into a Cybertronian hovercraft in 22 steps, featuring Voyager Class scale

Accessories include the Quill of Primus, covenant book, shield, shoulder armor, and Autobot insignia

Pre-orders for Alpha Trion are live for $34.99, with an official release date set for November 2025

Alpha Trion is one of the most ancient and respected Transformers, counted among the original Thirteen Primes created by Primus. As the Prime of Wisdom and Keeper of Knowledge, Alpha Trion serves as a spiritual guide and archivist of Cybertron's deepest secrets. His role often places him in positions of mentorship, especially to Optimus Prime, whom he has guided across various continuities. He carries the Quill of Primus, a powerful artifact that allows him to rewrite reality itself through words. Hasbro continues to bring the Thirteen to life, including the arrival of Alpha Trion for the ongoing Transformers Age of the Prime line.

Coming in at 7" tall, Alpha Trion can convert into his Cybertronian Hovercraft in 22 steps. This member of The Thirteen also comes with the Quill of Primus, a covenant book, shoulder armor, a shield, and a detachable Autobot insignia. Yet another member of Thirteen has arrived from Hasbro, and the Transformers Age of the Primes Alpha Trion is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders are already live with a November 2025 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes The Thirteen Alpha Trion

"Experience the epic universe of Transformers robots with the Transformers The Thirteen Alpha Trion toy! The 7-inch (17.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to Cybertronian hovercraft in 22 steps. With intricate poseability and attachable accessories like a covenant book, quill, and Autobot insignia, The Thirteen Alpha Trion action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

AGE OF THE PRIMES THE THIRTEEN ALPHA TRION: This Transformers The Thirteen Alpha Trion figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

7-INCH VOYAGER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 7 inches (17.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND CYBERTRONIAN HOVERCRAFT MODE IN 22 STEPS: This toy figure converts between modes in 22 steps

