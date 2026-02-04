Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers The Thirteen Nexus Prime Figure

The battle for Cybertron continues as Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers: Age of the Prime figures are on the way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Nexus Prime, a Voyager Class Transformers: The Thirteen figure at 6.25 inches tall

Nexus Prime features triple conversion: robot, jet tank, and a combiner mode with Silverbolt

Includes signature artifact accessory, the Enigma of Combination, tying into Transformers lore

Pre-orders live on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with release set for May 2026 alongside new Age of the Primes figures

Nexus Prime is one of the legendary Thirteen Primes, the original Transformers created by Primus in ancient Cybertronian lore. He first appeared in the mythos with Transformers: The Covenant of Primus back in 2013. However, earlier hints of his existence appeared in aligned Transformers continuity material. Nexus Prime is unique among the Thirteen because he can simultaneously activate multiple alternate modes, making him the first combiner. His parts could separate and recombine, setting the template for future combiners like the Aerialbots and Combaticons.

The Thirteen continue to come to life at Hasbro, and Nexus Prime is the newest member of The Thirteen to arrive. Standing 6.25" tall, Transformers Nexus Prime is a Voyager Class release and will convert into a bot and jet tank in 23 steps. He will come with blaster accessories as well as an artifact, just like the rest of The Thirteen, with the Enigma of Combination. Pre-orders are already live for Nexus Prime on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99 with a May 2026 release date. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers: Age of the Primes figures also coming soon like Powerglide, Cliffjumper, and other The Thirteen members like Liege Maximo.

Transformers Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Nexus Prime

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

Collectible Transformers The Thirteen Nexus Prime is 6.25 inches (15.5 cm) in robot mode and features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from bot to jet tank mode in 23 steps.

Figure can hold his signature artifact accessory, the Engima of Combination.

Convert into a third mode and combine with Aerialbot Silverbolt (sold separately, subject to availability).

