Iron Studios Debuts New Masters of the Universe Tri-Klops Statue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new assortment of collectible Art Scale statues for 2025 including Masters of the Universe Tri-Klops

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 Art Scale Tri-Klops statue for Masters of the Universe collectors.

Tri-Klops stands 8.6" tall, featuring his iconic rotating helmet with three distinct eyes.

Priced at $189.99, this collectible statue is set for a Q3 2025 release with pre-orders now open.

Expand your Masters of the Universe collection with detailed figures like Tri-Klops and Skeletor.

Tri-Klops is one of Skeletor's most fearsome warriors in Masters of the Universe, first appearing in the 1983 Mattel toy line. Tri-Klops was initially presented in the mini-comics as a mysterious warrior, possibly even a hero of Eternia. However, he would go on to be a deadly villain and recognizable by his sweet rotating three-eyed visor. Each of these eyes grants him a unique ability with night vision, distant sight, and even gamma vision. Tri-Klops has now returned to conquer Eternia and your Masters of the Universe collection with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios.

Standing 8.6" tall, this villain is depicted in his signature green armor and fur with a sword in hand, ready to strike. Tons of detail was crafted for this release, adding a more realistic take on the villain and making this a real treat for Masters of the Universe collectors. Just like the iconic Mattel toy, Iron Studios was sure to keep his unique rotating eye feature alive, and collectors chose what eye they wanted to display him with. Continue to build up your Masters of the Universe collection with Iron Studios, as Tri-Klops is priced at $189.99. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store with a Q3 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe Tri-Klops 1/10 Art Scale

Wearing his signature green armor with fur and ready for battle against He-Man and his allies, standing on top of a jagged rock base, we can see Tri-Klop's mastery in combat. Wielding a sword in his right hand, with daggers strapped to his back, his greatest weapon is the defining feature of his character, his rotating helmet with three distinct eyes, allowing him to see from great distances, in complete darkness, and even through solid objects."

"This is the Tri-Klops art scale statue by Iron Studios, featuring another villain from Eternia. Revealed during the Inside Iron Studios Day show of January 2025, this piece expands the highly successful Masters of the Universe line, bringing yet another exclusive character portrayal to collectors. Check out other releases from the collection, including King Grayskull and Skeletor on Throne!"

