S.H.Figuarts Superman Makes a Landing at Tamashii Nations

Superman is landing in movie theaters this month and Tamashii Nations is preparing with a new S.H.Figuarts release

This 6-inch collectible features a wired fabric cape and detailed likeness of David Corenswet’s Superman.

The figure sports the new S logo, classic red trunks, and advanced digital coloring for movie-accurate detail.

Pre-orders are set to open soon, with the S.H.Figuarts Superman release scheduled for Q1 2026.

It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's a brand new S.H.Figuarts figure that is making a landing at Tamashii Nations. James Gunn's upcoming Superman film marks a major new chapter in the DC Universe. Slated for release on July 11, 2025, this film introduces David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with a story centered on Superman navigating both human and Kryptonian sides. The Man of Steel is ready for a new journey and in a new universe that already has an established DC Comics world that fans can dive right into. Right off the bat, other heroes are set to arrive in the film with Green Lantern, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, and even Hawkgirl.

Collectors can now build their own story of Kal-El with this brand new figure that comes in at 6" tall and features a wired fabric cape. The new superset for Superman is uniquely crafted here, showing the new S logo, red underpants, and an interesting head sculpt. One can assume some modification will be included before release, but this Shooter McGavin lookalike is ready for anything Lex Luthor throws at him. Pre-orders are set to arrive soon as he is set to land in Q1 2026.

Go Up, Up, and Away with S.H. Figuarts New Superman (2025)

"His name is "Superman"! The origin and pinnacle of all heroes. From the latest "Superman" movie, the most historic hero in American comic book history appears on S.H. Figuarts. Clark Kent, aka "Superman", the main character from the latest movie "Superman", has been sculpted into a completely new figure! "

"The cape is made of wired fabric, allowing for a wide range of expressions. S.H.Figuarts The cape is made of wired cloth and can be freely sculpted to create any expression. The facial expression parts are made by Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology with skin texture and detailed shading to faithfully reproduce the figure as it appears in the movie."

