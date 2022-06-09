Hasbro Debuts Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Retro Collection Figures

Every week StarWars.com is been dishing out new collectibles for the newest Disney+ Star Wars series, with the highlight being focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi. This week we are getting a nice set of figures from Hasbro as a whole wave of Retro Collection figures are here. The Retro Collection line pays tribute to the original line of figures that Kenner dished out when Star Wars kicked off back in 1977. Unlike toys now, they featured limited articulation, detail, and simplistic design, which was pretty remarkable back in the day. This style of collectible figure returns to Obi-Wan Kenobi was a whole wave of figures. Hasbro has already debuted the Third Sister is coming to the line, and she will now join the Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and NED-8.

Some of the more interesting additions to this Star Wars Retro Collection wave are fabric elements for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. I am surprised we are not getting the classic vinyl capes for these two, but the fabric is a nice touch. NED-8 is a nice addition to the line giving us his first collectible figure for the new character. Each Inquisitor comes with a fun retro-styled red dual lightsaber, which I love and need all of them. This wave of Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Retro Collection figures from Hasbro is set to go up for pre-order today at 1 PM EST here. Solo releases and bundles will be offered with a Summer 2022 release.

"STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) FIGURE – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2022). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH VADER (THE DARK TIMES) FIGURE – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2022). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH VADER (THE DARK TIMES) figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

"STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GRAND INQUISITOR FIGURE – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2022). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GRAND INQUISITOR figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

"STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NED-B FIGURE – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2022). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NED-B figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

"STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIFTH BROTHER FIGURE – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2022). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIFTH BROTHER figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."