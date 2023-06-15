Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, takara tomy, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Hoist Figure

Importing all the way from Japan, Hasbro has unveiled a new Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece with MP-58 Hoist

A new Transformers imported Takara Tomy figure has arrived from Hasbro as Autobot Hoist has arrived. This beloved G1 bot is ready to patch you up and make sure each Autobot is operating at its best. Packing some heat and a British accent, Hoist is a necessary member of the cause and now fans can bring him home. Hoist comes in his original packaging from Japan with Japanese instructions, staying true to his original release. He will convert into his Toyota Hilux 4WD tow truck mode, which is packed with accessories. From a grapple arm, hammer, and wrench to a robot mask, alt face plate, and blast effects, this Autobot can fix you up and put you down. The Transformers Masterpiece MP-58 Hoist is priced at $159.99, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Add Autobot Hoist to Your Growing Transformers Collection

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-58 Hoist! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Figure, 9 accessories, character card, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Hoist premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product as sold in Japan

2 ICONIC MODES: Transformers Hoist action figure converts between robot mode and licensed Toyota Hilux 4WD tow truck mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with grille, grapple arm, hammer, wrench, robot mask, alt face plate, alt hand, and blast effect accessories

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Hoist action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!