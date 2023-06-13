Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Finishes Transformers Takara Tomy Trainbots Series with Kaen

The final piece of the puzzle has finally arrived as Hasbro unveils Transformers Masterpiece MPG-06S Trainbot Kaen

The Trainbots are rolling out of the station as Hasbro has unveiled their newest authentic Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece release. The MPG-06S Trainbot Kaen has finally arrived just like he was in Japan, with the ability to convert between robot to train car. This marks the last Masterpiece Trainbots set to release in the set, allowing fans to do all fining his combiner mode. Unite the other Transformers Masterpiece G figures to form the powerful and glorious Leiden (Raiden)! This is one set that fans will not to miss, and Kaen will come with multiple accessories like a power laser blaster and two light sword weapons. Hasbro even included display base pieces to help with the other Trainbots and more. Collectors will be able to see him in his original packaging with Japanese-language instructions for $164.99. Pre-orders are available now right here with a May 2024 release, and snag up the other members while you can.

Transformers Trainbots Finally Assemble with Hasbro

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-06S Trainbot Kaen! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Figure, 6 accessories, 8 display base pieces, 2 character cards, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Trainbot Kaen premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product as sold in Japan, part of the Transformers Masterpiece G Series

3 ICONIC MODES: Transformers G1 Trainbot Kaen action figure converts between robot, train car, and combiner modes. Figure combines with other Transformers Masterpiece G figures to form Leiden (Raiden) (Each figure sold separately, subject to availability)

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with power laser blaster, 2 light sword weapons, rail piece, 8 display base pieces, and 2 joint pieces

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Trainbot Kaen action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions. Includes 2 box parts that can store all 6 Trainbot figures when assembled (each sold separately, subject to availability)

