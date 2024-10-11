Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, naruto, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers x Naruto Shippuden Collaboration Figure

A new collaborative figure set has arrived as worlds collide with Naruto Shippuden and Transformers to creature Kurama and Gamakichi

Article Summary Discover the epic Transformers x Naruto Shippuden collaboration with Kurama and Gamakichi figures.

Kurama converts between robot and 9-tailed fox mode with 14 simple steps for transformation.

Gamakichi transforms from robot to toad in just 12 steps, with series-accurate deco and details.

Includes Naruto-themed accessories: kunai, Rasengan, sword, and more. Pre-orders live for April 2025 release.

Hasbro has done it again by adding a brand new franchise to the world of Transformers, and one that is truly something else. Coming to life from the world of the hit anime series Naruto: Shippuden, Kurama, and Gamakichi are now getting their very own Transformers creations. Kurama, also known as the Nine-Tails, is the most powerful of the tailed beasts and was once a destructive force sealed within Naruto Uzumaki. Gamakichi, on the other hand, is one of the toads that is summoned by Naruto and Jiraiya, who use Summoning Jutsu.

Now, each of these anime creations is back and getting some Autobot flair as Kurama turns between robot mode and 9-tailed fox mode in just 14 steps. Gamakichi will be able to convert between robot mode and toad mode in only 12 steps. Some Naruto-themed accessories are also included with two kunai, two chakra plates, Rasengan, Rasen shuriken, a sword, and a summoning scroll. A themed Naruto: Shippuden box is also featured for this collab, and this set is priced at $54.99 with an April 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN – Kurama and Gamakichi

"The worlds of Transformers robots and NARUTO collide with the Transformers x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN mash-up pack! The iconic Kurama and Gamakichi characters are now Transformers robots! The converting action figures convert from robot mode to series-inspired alt mode and feature series-accurate deco and details. The Kurama figure converts between robot and Kurama."

"The Gamakichi figure converts between robot and Gamakichi. The pack comes with series-inspired accessories including kunai, chakra plates, kunai, rasengan, rasenshuriken, sword, scroll, and 2 alt hands. Transformers robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger-than-life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality."

