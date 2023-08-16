Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Finally Gives Fans a Star Wars HasLab The Ghost Update

Some new information has been revealed by Hasbro for their latest Star Wars HasLab with updated images for the starship

Star Wars: Ahsoka is hitting the TV screen next week on Disney+, giving fans a new story from a galaxy far, far away. Hasbro has already revealed their new Haslab The Vintage Collection release featuring The Ghost. Flying right in from Star Wars: Rebels and updated from Ahsoka comes the iconic ship that helped the Rebellion from behind the scenes. Hasbro has faithfully brought this beauty to life, giving fans one of the biggest starships to ever release as part of the Vintage Collection. We are still 3 weeks away from the end, and Hasbro has given fans a little update on the project with some new photos. Some of these pictures consist of a closer look at the Ghost Crew and, besides Hera, are all unlocked from the added Tiers. From a closer look at the figures to more shots of the interior of the ship, this is one campaign Star Wars fans will not want to miss.

"With 21 days left in the HasLab campaign – now is the perfect time to back the project if you haven't already to help assemble the full Ghost crew! The project currently has 10.4K backers, leaving it just short of 600 away from adding the exclusive Vintage Collection Ezra Bridger figure to the project (11,000 total backers needed). 14,000 total backers are needed for the Kanan Jarrus figure and 17,000 total backers for the Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios figure."

A lot of heart and detail was put into this release, and at the time of typing this, we are still 500 backers away (10,416) from unlocking Ezra at 11,000 backers. At this rate, it seems like it will really be a stretch to hit 14,000 for Kanan, and impossible to get that 17,000 for Zeb. International backers might be added towards the end of this Star Wars Haslab, but without a complete Ghost Crew, this ship will really be empty. We can imagine that Hasbro will give the Rebels a solo release in the future but will not feature the exclusive Haslab mural card back. We are still missing Chopper and Sabine in this design though, so hopefully, they will be a surprise drop at the end for backers. The Ghost takes off in Fall 2024 at $499.99, and the campaign ends on September 6, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!