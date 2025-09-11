Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Goes Cosmic with Marvel Legends Gladiator & Deathbird 2-Pack

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed new figures are in the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends 2-pack featuring Gladiator and Deathbird from the Shi’ar Empire.

Figures capture comic-accurate detail, premium articulation, and include swappable parts and accessories.

Deathbird and Gladiator are key cosmic characters, expanding Marvel Legends’ spacefaring lineup.

Pre-orders open September 18 at Hasbro Pulse and retailers, priced at $57.99 for Fall 2025 release.

Hasbro is reaching into the cosmos for its latest Marvel Legends 2-Pack with Gladiator and Deathbird. Both of these powerful Marvel Comics characters are closely tied to the cosmic Shi'ar Empire. Gladiator, also known as Kallark, is the leader of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, who possesses immense strength, flight, heat vision, and near-invulnerability. Fiercely loyal, Gladiator upholds the empire's laws with unwavering dedication, often acting as its ultimate enforcer. On the other hand, Deathbird, born Cal'syee Neramani, is a former Shi'ar princess and sister to Empress Lilandra.

Exiled for murder, Deathbird possesses enhanced strength, wings, talons, and is never to be trusted. Hasbro faithfully brought both her and Gladiator to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics with impressive detail, articulation, and a few swappable parts. It is nice to see more characters from the cosmic side of Marvel arrive, and hopefully, more are on the way in the future. Pre-orders are set to arrive on September 18 at 1 PM on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for a new raised price of $57.99 and a Fall 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends Gladiator & Deathbird 2-Pack

"Gladiator heads the legions of Imperial Guard in steadfast service to the Majestrix, a title sought by Deathbird, who frequently plots to overthrow her sister, Lilandra Neramani, as ruler of the spacefaring Shi'ar Empire. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men Deathbird & Marvel's Gladiator Two-Pack figure set!"

"These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's X-Men comics. The Deathbird and Marvel's Gladiator action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories: alternate hands and alternate head with heat vision effect for Marvel's Gladiator."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!