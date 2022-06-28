Hasbro Reveals Black Panther Legacy Collection Replica Helmet

It was not long ago when Hasbro announced the Marvel Legends Black Panther Legacy Collection. This involved the re-release of some of the MCU's films hit collectibles like the hot Marvel Legends line. It does look like one of the rarer collectibles is also making a return as Hasbro has unveiled the return of the Black Panther Electronic Replica Helmet. This Legends Replica is one of the coolest and comfiest helmets that the Legends team and it is fully inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther! Bring home Legacy of Wakanda with authentic movie detail, LED effect, and some sweet flip-up/flip-down lenses.

This helmet is different than its previous release as this one does feature a purple light similar to the vibranium suit from the film. The original release features a blue glow, which is nice that Hasbro did change it up enough to keep the rarity with the original release. I have had my own Black Panther helmet since it dropped, and it is easily my favorite Marvel Legends replica that Hasbro has released. Pre-order to get your very own Black Panther helmet for $131.99 today (June 28) starting at 1:00 pm ET on Hasbro Pulse here.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PREMIUM ELECTRONIC ROLE PLAY HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Fall 2022). Wakanda forever! MARVEL LEGENDS proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Role Play Helmet, a 1:1 scale reproduction of King T'Challa's helmet as it appears in Marvel Studios' Black Panther."

"The Black Panther is the ordained ruler and protector of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced nation on Earth, the armor and helmet serving as symbols of office as much as protective gear. Featuring movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential MARVEL LEGENDS ROLE PLAY item for your collection! Trigger the flip-up/flip-down lenses and movie-inspired light FX and spring into action!"