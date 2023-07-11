Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Star Wars Jedi Legend Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure

The sands of Tatooine await Star Wars collectors once again as The Black Series debuts new exclusives from the show Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Force is strong with this one, as Hasbro has unveiled some new figures for their Star Wars: The Black Series line. Coming right off the screen of the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi comes the Jedi Legend himself. Capturing his outfit from the final moments of the series, the Jedi Master is back as he seeks the mysteries of the Force. Hasbro gives Obi-Wan Kenobi a brand new outfit with a fabric cloak as well as goggles, a lightsaber, and a starship toy for Young Luke. This is a figure that fans have been waiting for, and Hasbro delivered him quite nicely, but he will be a Walmart Exclusive. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the greatest Jedi to live, and this figure captures him beautifully, from a weet head sculpt to the fabric elements. Priced at $27.99, pre-orders for Jedi Legend Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on 7/18 right here for the Walmart Con. Be o the lookout for other Walmart COn exclusive Star Wars releases like the Obi-Wan Koenobi companion piece with Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn.

Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jedi Legend)

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI (JEDI LEGEND) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/ Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN (JEDI LEGEND) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series."

"Emerging from his darkest days stronger and more hopeful than ever, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks towards the future and fulfilling his obligation to steward the Skywalker legacy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including Obi-Wan's Lightsaber. Available to pre-order 7/18 at 10AM exclusively at Walmart."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!