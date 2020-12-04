The Dark Knight Rises Batman Re-Release Coming from Hot Toys

Batman is back once again as Hot Toys announces the re-release of their 1/6th scale figure from The Dark Knight Rises. Originally released in 2012, this 12" tall figure is back and ready to come out of retirement once again. The Batman figure will feature some minor upgrades and modifications compared to his first release from Hot Toys. One such modification is that they included a new body mold underneath his suit and an upgraded suit design, and interchangeable heads. The heads that will be included with this Batman The Dark Knight Rises re-release include a masked portrait with swappable lower jaws giving collectors a wide variety of different facial expressions. The masked head will also include LED eyes, showing off that sonar design from The Dark Knight. Lastly, fans will get an unmasked portrait that shows off great likeness to the actor, Christian Bale. Some of the other amazing accessories included with this release are interchangeable hands, sticky bomb gun, batarangs, mines, grapnel gun, and a diorama base.

The Dark Knight Rises Batman re-release will be just as popular if not more than its first release in 2012. The love for Bale's Batman has only continued to grow since The Dark Knight Rises put an end to film's trilogy. One of the best parts about this figure is the highly detailed unmasked head sculpt that features Christian Bale's version of Bruce Wayne. It adds a whole new level of display that fans can do with it, and it is very realistic. The Batman 1/6 Scale The Dark Knight Rises Re-Release from Hot Toys will be priced at $290. He is such a release between April – June 2022, and the fans can find that pre-orders are already live and located here.

Batman is Back with Hot Toys Re-Release

"A hero can be anyone." – Batman. After years of hiding, Bruce Wayne is forced out to overcome his disability when a ruthless mercenary takes control of the underworld, and threatens the whole Gotham city. With the help of the mysterious Catwoman and his butler Alfred, Bruce must don the cape and cowl again to protect the citizens of the beloved from their greatest enemy yet. Standing as pop culture icon, Batman is always one of the most recognizable super heroes in the DC universe. Recreated in accurate proportions, Hot Toys is excited to present the true-to-movie creation from our proud DX Series, the 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure inspired by The Dark Knight Rises.

Sophisticatedly crafted based on the appearance of Christian Bale as Batman/ Bruce Wayne in the film, the highly-detailed figure features two newly developed Batman helmeted head sculpts with interchangeable faces techniques design including one with LED light up function and one with separate rolling eyeballs features; a newly developed head sculpt of Bruce Wayne displaying marvelous craftsmanship; a newly designed body with a wider range of articulation highlighting Batman's strong and muscular form; finely tailored Batsuit completed with weave carbon fiber like detailing; Batman's fancy gadgets including EMP rifle with LED light up function, sticky bomb gun, grapnel gun, batarangs, and mini mines; as well as a highly elaborated stone-like diorama figure base for display. Add the Caped Crusader figure to your batcave collection today!

Specifications

Product Code: DX19

Product Name: Batman

Height: Approximately 32 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Newly developed Batman helmeted head sculpt

The 1/6th scale Batman Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed fully realized likeness of Batman/ Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Rises

One (1) newly developed Batman helmeted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features and four (4) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing his classic facial expressions

One (1) newly developed Batman helmeted head sculpt with LED light up function on eyes and interchangeable faces techniques design (battery operated)

One (1) newly developed head sculpt of Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne in the movie with accurate facial expression, detailed hair, wrinkles and skin texture

Approximately 32 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 32 points of articulation

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) newly developed Batsuit featuring fabric costume covered with armor

One (1) black colored cape

One (1) metallic gold colored utility belt with accessories

One (1) pair of forearm gauntlets

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) EMP rifle with LED light up function (battery operated)

One (1) transformable sticky bomb gun

One (1) grapnel gun

Three (3) batarangs

Two (2) mini mines

Accessory:

One (1) stone-like diorama figure base with steps, movie logo and character nameplate

Artists:

Sculpted by Yulli, Yeon Sun Jeon, Tae Ho Kang, Da In Jeong

Painted by JC. Hong

Head Art Directed by JC. Hong