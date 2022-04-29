Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Black Panther Legacy Collection

Wakanda Forever! The King of Wakanda is back and better than ever as Hasbro has announced their new Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection. Some popular and pricey Marvel Legends figures are making their return from the first film with updated deco and better sculpts. Four will be getting a wide release with Black Panther, Killmonger, Shuri, and Nakia. Hasbro has also revealed that two more will be getting exclusive releases with a Walmart Exclusive Black Panther and a Target Exclusive M'Baku, that we will cover later on.

All four of these figures look incredible, and the photo-real head sculpts are fantastic. Accessories will be included with weapons as well as swappable heads for Black Panther and Killmonger showing an unmasked head sculpt. This is an incredible moment for Black Panther fans and getting to see Chadwick Boseman as the king once again is a touching moment. All fur figures are already up for pre-order right here and here with a $24.99 price and a Fall 2022 release date. Long live the King!

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH BLACK PANTHER Legacy Collection Figures – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 /Available: Fall 2022). Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment. This MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH Figure features sculpting and deco-inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios' Black Panther."

A warrior and defender of Wakanda, T'Challa is the hero of legend, Black Panther. The figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and alternate hands and head accessories.

A warrior of physical and mental strength, Erik Killmonger slashes into battle with unrivaled intensity. Additionally, the figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and includes alternate hands, alternate head, and 2 weapon accessories.

A member of the Dora Milaje, Nakia protects the reigning Black Panther with strength and poise. Additionally, the figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and includes her signature ring blade weapon accessories.

The mastermind behind some of Wakanda's most advanced technologies, Shuri designs and distributes Vibranium-powered gear to Wakanda's greatest warriors and allies. Additionally, the figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and includes her signature vibranium gauntlet weapon accessories.

"The Marvel Legends Series offers an elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors, from figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."