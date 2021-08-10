Hasbro Reveals New Army Building Figure with Marvel Legends The Hand

Hell's Kitchen is about to be overrun as Hasbro reveals their newest Army Building Marvel Legends figure with The Hand. Hasbro is no stranger to Army Building figures as there are already three on the market with A.I.M Soldier, Hydra Trooper, and Hellfire Guards. All of these figures are nicely detailed and come with a nice set of accessories to help take the fight to your Marvel Comics collection. Each of these is set as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and is constantly restocked so fans can keep increasing the ranks of their armies. A new villain has arisen as the Hand is ready to take down Daredevil and Hell's Kitchen with a massive force this time.

The Hand will come with a sword that can be sheathed on his back, two scythes, as well as two swappable hands. Each member of these assassins is packed with detail and will go great with the recently released red version of The Hand, as seen in the Stilt-Man BAF Marvel Legends wave. I hope we can continue to see more of this style of figures get released later on and maybe even cross over into The Black Series, giving fans some Army Building Stormtroopers or Clone Troopers. These The Hand Army Building Marvel Legends figures are set to release at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse here and should be priced at $14.99 like the other Army figures. if these sell out in the first launch, do not worry, as more will arrive in the future will be a constant part of the Hasbro Pulse store.

"The Hand is a ninja order that serves a dark force referred to by members as the Beast. Build your own ninja order with the new Marvel Legends Hand Ninja Trooper Pack! Available for pre-order beginning tomorrow at 1:00pm ET exclusively on #HasbroPulse!"