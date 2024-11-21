Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: godzilla, hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals New Godzilla x Transformers Megatron Collab Figure

Behold! The King of the Monsters has arrived in your Transformers collection as the new Takara Tomy Megatron Type Godzilla is here

Article Summary Discover the epic mash-up of Transformers and Godzilla with the new Megatron Type Godzilla figure.

Celebrate Godzilla's 70th with a Grimlock repaint featuring Godzilla-inspired design and detail.

Exclusive Synergenex Series release includes a blaster, heat ray effect, and Japanese packaging.

Pre-order this must-have collectible on Hasbro Pulse for $69.99, launching in August 2025.

Hasbro has created quite a few collaborations to bring the world of Transformers to some legendary franchises like Knight Rider, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and much more. Well, a new king is rising as Hasbro is joining in on the celebration of Godzilla's 70th anniversary. That is right, the King of the Monster is getting an interesting Grimlock repaint for this Synergenex Series Transformers x Godzilla collab. Megatron is getting the power of a god with this Takara Tomy release, which will come with original packaging and Japanese language instructions. For accessories, a blaster is included along with an attachable heat ray effect, which can also be used in his mouth for his atomic breath. Megatron will feature Godzilla inspired detail, with a black and white design, and the anniversary logo on his chest. If you love these worlds, then this will be a fun collab Takara Tomy figure to own, and it is priced at $69.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with an August 2025 release date.

Transformers Takara Tomy Megatron Type Godzilla

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Synergenex Series Megatron Type Godzilla collectible figure. Convert from Megatron robot mode to Godzilla dinosaur mode. Highly articulated figure is perfect for display in action stances. Includes weapon accessory and heat ray blast effect accessory. This action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, original packaging, and Japanese language instructions."

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Synergenex Series Transformers x Godzilla premium adult collectible figure is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES, 2 ICONIC CHARACTERS: Action figure converts between Megatron robot mode and kaiju mode, with Godzilla-inspired deco and colors ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: Figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

TRANSFORMERS x GODZILLA: This Transformers collaborative figure features deco and details inspired by the Godzilla franchise

