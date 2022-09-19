Hasbro Reveals New Transformers Masterpiece Nemesis Prime Figure

Nemesis Prime is really getting some love lately with some pretty impressive figures. We recently saw that threezero was adding the evil Optimus Prime clone to their MDLX line, which fans can find here. However, Hasbro is also bringing back the villain with their highly popular and pricey Masterpiece line. This version of Nemesis Prime is getting a little bit of a modern design as he is based on Optimus Prime's design as seen in Transformers: Bumblebee. MPM-12N Nemesis Prime might be a simple repaint, but he will feature authentic film-inspired details with highly articulated capabilities. Unlike the threezero bot, this Transformers Masterpiece figure will transform into his truck mode in just 49 steps. If you're looking to add some evil to your Optimus Prime collection then look no further as the Transformers Masterpiece MPM-12N Nemesis Prime is priced at $154.99. Pre-orders are already live right here and he is set to release on June 25, 2023.

"Modeled after the Transformers live action movies, this adult collectible Masterpiece Movie MPM-12N Nemesis Prime authentic figure features film-inspired details and accessories, ideal for displaying on collectors' shelves. This figure features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco inspired by Transformers: Bumblebee. Toy converts from the truck to robot mode in 49 steps. Figure includes highly articulated hands, waist, head, and chest plate and comes with an Ion Blaster accessory."

Includes figure, accessory, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Movie Nemesis Prime premium adult collectible features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

SPIN-OFF SCREEN-ACCURATE CONVERSION: Convert the Nemesis Prime figure into a movie-inspired truck mode in 49 steps. Figure is a spin-off character of MPM-12 Optimus Prime as seen in Transformers: Bumblebee

DETAILED FEATURES AND ACCESSORIES: Figure features articulated hands, waist, head, and chest plate. Includes Ion Blaster accessory. Accessory attaches to figure in robot and truck mode

PREMIUM DESIGN: Featuring die cast parts, high deco op count, and over 50 points of articulation, this Nemesis Prime figure was inspired by the Optimus Prime CAD files from Transformers: Bumblebee

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Movie Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Ages 8 and up

Warning: Choking Hazard – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.