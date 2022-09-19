Transformers Nemesis Prime Comes To threezero's Die-Cast MDLX Line

Threezero is back with more of their impressive MDLX Transformers line as a new villain enters the building. The MDLX is threezero's latest series of beautifully articulated figures with plastic and die-cast elements but half the scale of their 12" DLX line. These smaller scale figures do not hinder the figure's design at all but keep a excellent range of articulation, detail, accessories, and at a more reasonable price. The world of Transformers is pretty new to this line, but we have seen Megatron, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron, and now Nemesis Prime! Optimus Prime's evil clone is on the loose one again and comes in at 7" tall and has 48 points of articulation. He does not Transform, but Transformers fans do not have to worry as his detail and design make up for it. Nemesis Prime is priced at only $80, is set for a Q4 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"threezero is proud to announce Nemesis Prime, the dark mirror of Optimus Prime, as the next character in the MDLX Transformers series. This twisted clone of the Autobot leader serves only the World Eater Unicron and carries within him the Dead Matrix, possibly the only thing in the universe that can destroy the ancient Primus. MDLX Nemesis Prime is approximately 7" (17.8 cm) tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Dead Matrix, and six pairs of interchangeable hands."

"The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation. Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which retains the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy."

Features:

Officially Licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 7" (17.8 cm) tall

~48 Points of Articulation

Zinc alloy and metal Parts

Detachable chest armor contains magnets

Accessories:

One (1) Ion Blaster

One (1) Energon Axe

One (1) Dead Matrix

Six (6) pairs of interchangeable hands: Two (2) pairs of posed hands, one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair for holding the axe, one (1) pair for holding the blaster, and one (1) pair for holding the Dead Matrix.

REMARKS

Magnets included (for detachable chest armor)