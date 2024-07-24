Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Moff Gideon's Imperial Cruiser Hallway Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro is back with some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures and a playset

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Moff Gideon's Imperial Hallway Playset for The Mandalorian collectors.

Includes an exclusive 3.75-inch Mandalorian Privateer figure with removable jetpack and pistol.

Connectable hallways create an expansive display; sliding doors enhance playability.

Pre-orders start July 25 for $59.99; set releases in Fall 2024 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

It has been quite some time since we have seen some new Star Wars: The Mandalorian collectibles, as all eyes were on The Acolyte. However, that time is over, and Hasbro is hitting the ground running with a brand new play set. That is right, get ready to enhance your The Mandalorian collection with the Moff Gideon Imperial Light Cruiser Hallway. Din Djarin and Bo-Katan lead the charge to finally take down the deadly Moff and this play set helps capture just that. This set will connect to other hallways, allowing the creation of a more elusive display with sliding doors. On top of the Imperial Light Cruiser play set, Hasbro has included a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure with yet another Mandalorian. The Mandalorian Privateer is here to help, and he will come with a removable jetpack, a pistol, and his very own card back. This whole set will be priced at $59.99, and Star Wars collectors will be able to find pre-orders online tomorrow (7/25) with a Fall 2024 release date.

Step Aboard Moff Gideon's Imperial Light Cruiser with Hasbro

"After being seized by a strike team led by Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, a team of Mandalorian privateers led by Axe Woves now commands Moff Gideon's Imperial Light Cruiser. Inspired by the action-packed episode of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale playset with Mandalorian privateer figure and 2 accessories makes a great addition to any fan's collection. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, the included figure features a unique VC number for collectability. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order July 25 at 11AM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other participating retailers."

