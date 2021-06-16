Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Bad Batch Vintage Collection 4-Pack

Star Wars fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro has revealed a special The Vintage Collection set for The Bad Batch. Oddly enough, the set does not include any members of Clone Force 99 but other popular clones from the series. Some of these clones are figure debuts and have not made an appearance in Star Wars The Bad Batch, so this 4-Pack set does make us curious. The Vintage Collection set will have four individually carded Star Wars figure all put together in a retro styles bundle pack. In the set, fans will get a new Clone Captain Rex figure as well as Cone Captain Ballast, Clone Captain Grey, and an Elite Squad Trooper. The release of these figures does have us believing that The Bad Batch will be joining the Vintage line in the future, giving us Omega, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair all his glorious 3.75 format.

This Star Wars: The Bad Batch The Vintage Collection 4-Pack set will be shared exclusively through Amazon. As usual, pre-orders have been scattered throughout the day, with them going in and out, which can be found here. This is a very unique figure set that continues to give us The Clones Wars characters we love through the continuing story of Bad Batch. Set to release in Fall 2021, this figure 4-pack is priced at $59.99, and be sure to watch those links and wait for a restock instead of paying those scalper prices. May the Force Be With You.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Figure 4-Pack – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design, multiple points of articulation, and original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Figure 4-Pack is inspired by STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors."

"This action figure 4-pack is inspired by the characters in THE BAD BATCH, and includes CLONE CAPTAIN REX (BRACCA), CLONE CAPTAIN BALLAST, CLONE CAPTAIN GREY, and ELITE SQUAD TROOPER figures each presented on individual THE VINTAGE COLLECTION cardbacks contained in additional packaging. These fully articulated figures feature poseable heads, arms, and legs, as well as premium design and detail. Includes 4 figures and 10 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon."