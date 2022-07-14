Wolverine from X-Men: Days of Future Past Figure Debuts from Hot Toys

It is time for some more time-traveling shenanigans as a brand-new 1/6 scale figure has been revealed from Hot Toys. This figure comes to us from left field as a brand new figure has arrived from X-Men: Days of Future Past. Wolverine has traveled into the past into his 1973 self once again, giving fans a truly incredible figure. Hugh Jackman returns as the one and only Wolverine with a fully tailored outfit, bone claws, and perfect likeness to the actor. All of his live-action X-Men glory is back with an impressive assortment of clothing and swappable hands. The bone claws are nicely sculpted, and two versions of Wolvie are offered with an added diorama base included for the deluxe version.

It has been some time since we have seen new collectibles for the live-action X-Men films. As odd as they were, these movies are classic and they gave us one of the best live-action versions of Wolverine to date. This figure is a nice way to see Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine, and Hot Toys did not hold back with the craftsmanship of this piece. This will be one collectible X-Men fans will not want to miss out on owning, and the price and release date are unknown at this time. Fans will be able to find pre-orders live right here soon!

"In a future world torn apart by hatred of all mutants, Wolverine is one of the few remaining X-Men able to continue the fight against Sentinels – the highly efficient killing mutant machines. Now older and wiser, Wolverine volunteers to go back in time and rally the X-Men of the past to restore the world to its rightful path. Hot Toys is thrilled to revisit the highly-acclaimed X-Men: Days of Future Past movie by presenting a Deluxe Version of Wolverine outfitted in 1973 fashion as the latest 1/6th scale collectible figure, comes with a remarkable diorama base to compliment the display."

"The movie-accurate collectible figure is beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the movie. It features a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture with impressive likeness, carefully tailored costume with a genuine leather jacket to complete his striking look, interchangeable hands with bone claws and a pair of seamless forearms and clawed hands for Wolverine's alternate styling. The Deluxe Version includes a greatly detail diorama figure base that replicates the peculiar terrain of combat. A Special Edition available in selected markets includes a Sentinel forearm machine gun. This Wolverine figure will be a unique one among your collection!"

The 1/6th scale Wolverine (1973 Version) Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men: Days of Future Past

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt with screen-accurate facial expression and skin textures

– Highly-detailed dark brown short hair sculpture and detailed beard

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Muscular body with over 30 points of articulations

– One (1) pair of forearm and bone clawed hands with seamless wrist joints

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists with bone claws

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relax hands

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costumes:

– One (1) brown genuine leather jacket

– One (1) blue colored shirt with patterns

– One (1) white undershirt

– One (1) black colored shirt

– One (1) pair of dark blue jeans

– One (1) brown colored belt

– One (1) pair of brown colored shoes

Accessory:

– Specially designed diorama figure stand with artificial grass***

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

– One (1) Sentinel forearm machine gun

***Exclusive to Deluxe Version