Mezco Releases Limited The Shadow: Street & Smith Capsule One:12 Set

The Shadow is back at Mezco Toyz as unveils their extremely limited The Shadow: Street & Smith Capsule One:12 set

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a limited The Shadow: Street & Smith Capsule One:12 set, with just 500 sets available.

The set includes a new One:12 Collective figure, exclusive head sculpt, fabric cloak, and signature accessories.

Collectors receive extras like a silkscreen poster, enamel pin, special coin, and replica Girasol Ring.

Inspired by the 1930s pulp icon, The Shadow set will never be reissued, making it a true collector’s item.

The Shadow is a mysterious vigilante with the power to cloud men's minds and first emerged on the scene in the 1930s. He was part of pulp magazines and radio dramas, and is quite known for his iconic laugh, slouch hat, and flowing cloak. The Shadow arrived before the boom of superheroes and even influenced many, including the creation of Batman. Mezco Toyz has been doing. Great job bringing pulp magazine heroes like The Shadow to life for their One:12 Collective line. It appears that Mezco has surprised fans with a limited edition The Shadow: Street & Smith Capsule Set.

The one-time offering is limited to only 500 pieces and will never be reissued! The figure features a silkscreen poster, a limited edition pin, a special coin, and a prop replica of the Girasol Ring! Our hero also comes with an exclusive cloaked headsculpt, a variety of guns, fabric accessories, weapon effects, and so much more. This Mezco Toyz exclusive The Shadow: Street & Smith Capsule Set is priced at $17,5 and the waitlist is up.

Mezco Toyz – The Shadow: Street & Smith Capsule Set

"From the gritty pages of Street & Smith's classic pulp run, The Shadow returns to the One:12 Collective in his most elusive form yet! THIS EXCLUSIVE THE SHADOW: STREET & SMITH COLLECTOR'S CAPSULE IS A LIMITED, ONE-TIME OFFERING. This unique, never-before-seen collectable capsule is extremely limited to 500 sets and never to be reissued."

"Exclusive Shadow One:12 Collective figure – Cloaked in a sleek, all-black ensemble, The Shadow channels his noir-era roots with a look as haunting as his laugh. An exclusive "clouding of men's minds" head portrait is included, inspired by the comic series and printed pulp magazines. Crime does not pay! The Shadow is ready for war on the underworld, equipped with two blazing handguns, a tommy gun with two removable drum magazines and a variety of gun-firing FX, a knife, smoke FX, and much more."

