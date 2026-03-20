Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Predator: Badlands

NECA Unveils New Predator: Badlands Ultimate Thia & Bud 7" Figure Set

A new Predator: Badlands Ultimate set is on the way from NECA with the debut of Thia & Bud to join your collection

Article Summary NECA unveils the Predator: Badlands Ultimate Thia & Bud 7” figure set, inspired by the 2025 film.

Thia, a Weyland-Yutani synthetic android, comes with swappable heads, hands, blaster, and vine straps.

Bud features full articulation, two alternate heads, posable tail, and bone bison meat accessories.

Pre-orders are now live for $46.99, with an expected release date of September 2026 for collectors.

Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, expands the Predator universe by focusing on unusual protagonists rather than traditional soldiers or hunters. This film follows Dek, who is trying to get revenge for his brother and prove to his father that he is not a runt. To do so, he seeks to slay a deadly beast, which turns into a wild and deadly tale. Along his journey, he meets Thia, a synthetic android played by Elle Fanning. She was stationed on the planet with the other Weyland-Yutani androids for research and to track down this deadly creature that Dek plans to hunt.

NECA now wants Predator fans to complete their hunt with the new Thia and Bud figure set, which will complete your collection in great detail. This will come with a blaster, extra hands, two swappable heads, and a vine strap to attach her to the previous Predator: Badlands figure. Bud is also tagging along from NECA, along with two alternate heads and two pieces of meat for snack time. Pre-orders for the NECA Predator: Badlands Thai & Bud set are already live for $46.99 with a September 2026 release.

Predator: Badlands – Ultimate Thia & Bud 7" Scale Action Figures

"From the 2025 film Predator: Badlands by director Dan Trachtenberg! Set in the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. His newfound companions, Thia and Bud, join Dek in NECA's Predator: Badlands 7-inch scale action figure line."

"Thia, the torn-in-half Weyland-Yutani synthetic, features vine straps which can attach to NECA's Ultimate Dek action figure (sold separately) as he carries her around the planet Genna. Thia also includes interchangeable heads and hands, and a synth rifle. Bud is a fully articulated action figure with a posable tail, interchangeable heads and hands, and bone bison meat. This companion set is a must-have for the Predator: Badlands collection, completing the trio of unlikely allies."

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