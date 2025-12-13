Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Poggle the Lesser

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are here as Hasbro travels across the galaxy once again in 3.75” form

Figure features premium movie-accurate deco, detailed sculpt, and comes with signature staff accessory

Poggle is inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and highlights his importance in the Clone Wars

Pre-orders available now for $19.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with an expected Spring 2026 release date

Poggle the Lesser is one of the more influential and ominous figures seen in the Star Wars prequel era, a character whose legacy is deeply tied to the outbreak of the Clone Wars. As the Archduke of Geonosis, Poggle ruled a rigid hive society and oversaw massive subterranean droid factories that helped fuel the Separatist war effort. As a close ally of Count Dooku and a high-ranking member of the Confederacy of Independent Systems, he commanded the droid armies during the pivotal Battle of Geonosis, where the Republic and Jedi launched their first full-scale conflict.

This legacy is captured in the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with Hasbro's new Poggle the Lesser figure, inspired by Attack of the Clones. Standing at 3.75 inches, this Geonosian features premium, movie-accurate deco and a highly detailed sculpt. Poggle comes complete with his signature staff, a new Attack of the Clones cardback, and hopefully, that means new Geonosian soldiers are on the way. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Poggle the Lesser are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 with a Spring 2026 release.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Poggle the Lesser

STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES™: This Poggle the Lesser 3.75-inch-scale figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the classic prequel trilogy film – a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans can display this 3.75 inch action figure – featuring movie-inspired deco and design and detailed sculpt – in their collections

MULTIPLE ARTICULATION POINTS IN 3.75-INCH SCALE: Figure includes poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display

POWERFUL COMMANDER: As a high-ranking member of the Confederacy of Independent Systems, Poggle the Lesser commanded the droid armies that fought the Republic for control of GeonosisInspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!

