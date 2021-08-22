Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives

Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 is set to arrive in late October 2021, and fans are already pumped for the event. There are plenty of fans that are looking forward to the two days of reveals and celebrity guest speakers. However, one of the biggest things that fans are looking forward too are easily the Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 exclusives. Last last Pulse Con, these figures will most likely arrive first for Pulse Premium members and then open up to the general public after. This is not an ad for Pulse Premium but when it comes to the con its worth the $50 buy in as it gives you free shipping and, going off of last years events, getting the product nearly six month before the general release.

The way it works was it seemed that premium members all were prompted for a buy now option mainly wiping out the stock. This made Hasbro open up each exclusive collectible as pre-order for other fans making then wait till the following year to get there hands on it. This year's line-up of exclusive is pretty amazing with some true heavy hitters like the Master of Disguise G.I. Joe Zartan, the Star Wars: Tatooine Cantina 3-Pack, and my personal favorite, the Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man Venom. Each of these figures already have links on Hasbro Pulse here but none will be live until the October event. The entire list of Pulse Con 2021 exclusives are below, who will you be going after this year?

"Available only at HasbroPulse in the US, Canada, and UK, fans will be able to get their hands on HasbroPulse Con Exclusive items, including:"

Star Wars The Black Series Trapper Wolf – figure (Ages 4 years & up)

Star Wars The Black Series The Power of the Force Cantina Showdown – figure and accessory set (Ages 4 years & up)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Emperor's Throne Room – figure and accessory set (Ages 4 years & up)

Marvel Legends Series Venom (Ages 4 years & up)

Marvel Legends Series M.O.D.O.K World Domination Tour Collection (Ages 4 years & up)

Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Rave and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage (Ages 8 years & up)

G.I. JOE Classified Series Master of Disguise Zartan Action Figure (Ages 4 years & up)

Power Rangers Lightning Collection 6" Mighty Morphin Pudgy Pig (Ages 4 years & up)

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair: Purrfection (Ages 13 years & up)