Hasbro Reveals Transformers: Reactivate Optimus Prime and Soundwave

Step into a new post-apocalyptic world with Hasbro as they unveil their latest set of Transformers from the upcoming Reactivate video game

A new threat has invaded Earth, and it looks like Autobots and Deceptions are putting their own war on hold with Transformers: Reactivate. Reactivate is an upcoming multiplayer online action game that is being developed by Splash Damage. Not much is known about the game, but Hasbro has unveiled its first collectibles with some new Transformers 2-Pack set. Optimus Prime and Soundwave are ready to either join forces or fight each other with these impressive new 6.5" tall figures. Both figures will have a new design as well as a metallic battle damage deco, along with the ability to transform; Optimus Prime turns into his truck mode in 37 steps and comes with his usual accessories with Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, and the Matrix of Leadership. Soundwave, on the other hand, turns into an SUV this time and will get a Sonic Cannon and Concussion Blaster. Transformers: Reactive is a new post-apocalyptic story for our heroes and villains and this 2-Pack arrives in February 2024. Fans can find Optimus and Soundwave right here for $62.99, and be on the lookout for the Bumblebee and Starscream 2-Pack, also coming soon.

Transformers: Reactivate Optimus Prime and Soundwave

'Bring the post-apocalyptic action of Transformers: Reactivate into your collection with the Transformers: Reactivate Optimus Prime and Soundwave 2-Pack! These 6.5-inch action figures feature metallic battle damage deco inspired by the Transformers: Reactivate video game. The Optimus Prime figure converts from robot to truck mode in 37 steps and the Soundwave figure converts from robot to SUV mode in 15 steps. Transformers: Reactivate action figures feature special packaging inspired by the video game.'

Includes 2 figures, 5 accessories, and instructions.

OPTIMUS PRIME & SOUNDWAVE ACTION FIGURE 2-PACK: These 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Optimus Prime and Soundwave toys feature deco and detail inspiration from the video game, Transformers: Reactivate

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TRANSFORMERS TOYS: Optimus Prime Transformers action figure converts from robot to truck mode in 37 steps. Soundwave figure converts from robot to SUV mode in 15 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This 2-Pack comes with Sonic Cannon, Concussion Blaster, Ion Blaster, and Energon Axe, and Matrix of Leadership accessories

BATTLE DAMAGE DECO: The Optimus Prime and Soundwave figures feature premium metallic battle damage deco

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

BASED ON TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE: When a new threat to humanity arrives, Earth's last hope is the Autobots. Transformers: Reactivate is a multiplayer online action game, developed by Splash Damage (video game sold separately)

