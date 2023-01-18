Hasbro Reveals Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Deluxe Airazor Figure Another Transformers Studio Series figures has arrived as Hasbro takes on the upcoming Beast Wars live action film with the debut of Airazor

This June gives Transformers fans the first live-action adaptation of the popular 90s version of the Autobots with Beast Wars. New and updated versions of the Beast Wars bots will obviously be getting new collectibles and Hasbro is here to deliver. The newest Transformers: Rise of the Beasts figure has arrived as Studio Series Airazor has arrived. Coming in at 4.5" tall, this falcon is taking flight once again with an updated design and the ability to transform in just 26 steps. Airazor will come with 2 photon blasters, and the packaging will come with a removable backdrop for even better display options. Hasbro's Studio Series brings the live-action bots right off the screen and onto fans shelves and Beast Wars fans will be appreciated this new release. Airazor pre-orders are already live right here for $24.99, with him set to arrive in April 2023.

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 97 Airazor is Here

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Airazor action figure! Airazor leads the Autobots to the Maximal lair. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to peregrine falcon mode in 23 steps and pose the Airazor toy in the included Peruvian Jungle Discovery removable backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts!"

Includes figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

