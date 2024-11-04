Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Godzilla Minus One (Charging) Variant Figure Coming Soon from Super 7

Super7 is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Godzilla with some brand new ULTIMATES! figures, including a new Minus One variant

Article Summary Celebrate Godzilla's 70th anniversary with Super7's new ULTIMATES! figure featuring a unique Charging variant.

Godzilla Minus One takes fans back to post-WWII Japan, focusing on human resilience and psychological impact.

New glow-in-the-dark Godzilla figure boasts blue, illuminated spikes, embraced by fans and collectors alike.

Pre-order the Godzilla Charging figure for an $85 price tag, with a December 2024 release planned.

Godzilla Minus One has taken the world by storm, creating a truly remarkable and down-to-earth film featuring the King of the Monsters. Unlike the MonsterVerse, this one trunks back the clock to a classic era of monster films. The Japanese film is directed by Takashi Yamazaki and is set in post-World War II Japan. The story follows the nation, which has been devastated by war, but now the struggle continues as this legendary creature known as Godzilla arrives. Godzilla Minus One leans more into the themes of human resilience and the psychological impact of this heartbreaking era of Japan's past.

Even the title reflects this struggle as the arrival of Godzilla is something worse than zero. Super7 has been one of the few companies bringing the critically acclaimed film to life and a new ULTIMATES! variant has been unveiled for the 70th anniversary. The new Godzilla Minus One Charging variant adds a new blue glow-in-he-dark deco to his spikes. Standing 8" tall, this deadly monster is ready to attack the scene and now fans can ring him this moment forever. Pre-orders for the ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One (Charging) figure is already live for $85, they are set for a December 2024 release.

Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One (Charging) Variant

In celebration of Godzilla's 70th anniversary and to align with the theatrical re-release of the Academy Award-winning film Godzilla Minus One, Super7 is back with a brand new ULTIMATES! figure of the King of the Monsters in blue glow! Based on the same 3D models used for the 2023 film and approved by director Takashi Yamazaki for authenticity."

"The latest highly-articulated Toho ULTIMATES! figure of Godzilla Minus One Charging features blue glow-in-the-dark detail on newly-sculpted, elongated dorsal spikes as well as on the interior of the mouths on both interchangeable heads, reminiscent of the iconic movie scenes where Godzilla "charges" up before unleashing its destructive heat ray! Measuring over 8" tall and a colossal 14" long, this figure also comes packed in truly massive collector-friendly, window box packaging."

