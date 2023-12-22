Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, fantastic four, marvel

Marvel Comics Annihilus Returns from the Negative Zone with DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of collectibles and statues including a new Marvel Select action figure with Annihilus

First appearing in Fantastic Four Annual #6 in 1968, the deadly Annihilus hails the ruler of the Negative Zone. Discovered by the Fantastic Four, this parallel universe is filled with antimatter and dark secrets. Depicted as a powerful and ruthless insectoid, Annihilus is a ruthless creature that has returned to the Marvel Universe time and time again. Annihilus is best known for wielding the Cosmic Control Rod, a device that grants him enhanced abilities and was the one item that could have Sue Storm during her pregnancy. With the Cosmic Rod, this being has the ability to be immortal, gain superhuman strength, fly, and even ability to manipulate cosmic energies. Diamond Select Toys has tapped into the Negative Zone for their latest Marvel Select figure, bringing Annihilus to life!

Ruling the Negative Zone can get tiring, and now it is time to seek to rule a new dominion, one not inflicted with antimatter. This Fantastic Four foe will come with a Marvel Comics classic-inspired design with green and purple elements. Annihilus will feature 16 points of articulation, with articulated wings, and will come with a non-articulated version of this big bad before the Cosmic Rod. Marvel fans will be able to enter the Negative Zone with Diamond Select and the Marvel Select Annihilus in September 2024 for $29.99, beware the Annihilation is upon us!

Marvel Comics Annihilus Marvel Select Figure



"A Diamond Select Toys release! The ruler of the Negative Zone has unleashed his Annihilation Wave, and no force on Earth can stop him! This 1/10 scale, approximately 7-inch figure of Fantastic Four foe and Guardians of the Galaxy antagonist Annihilus is based on his appearance in classic Marvel Comics."

"With poseable wings, interchangeable parts and 16 points of articulation, this figure also includes a non-poseable figurine of himself before he was changed by the Cosmic Control Rod! It comes packaged in Select-style blister card packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Chris Dahlberg!"

