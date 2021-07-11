Hasbro Reveals Transformers Takara Tomy Premium Finish Megatron

Hasbro has revealed a brand new addition to their growing Takara Tomy Transformers figure line with the return of Megatron. For Transformers fans who are curious about the Takara Tomy line, it gives collectors popular figures from their Studio Series and War for Cybertron lines but with original Japanese deco and sculpt. Imported directly from Japan, Megatron returns featuring his appearance as seen in the in popular Micheal Bay Transformers Trilogy. Megatron will have movie accurate detail and high amounts of articulation with articulated ankles, feet, torso, and fingers. The Deception Leader will transform into his jet mode as in in the Transformers film and will come equipped with his flailing weapon accessory. The Transformers Takara Tomy Premium Finish SS-03 Megatron is priced at $52.99 and set to release in late February 2022. Pre-orders are already live with Hasbro and can be found located right here.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish series features popular figures from the Studio Series and War for Cybertron lines in original Japanese deco, sculpt, and design. The Premium Finish Megatron figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the ruthless Decepticon leader with premium deco and detail."

Includes: Megatron figure, flail weapon accessory, and original Japanese-language instructions

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the ruthless Decepticon leader, Megatron, as seen in Transformers

Premium collectible

Movie-accurate deco

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso and fingers, which allows for intricate posability in action poses

Detailed deco and accessories, including flail accessory

Converts from robot mode to jet mode

