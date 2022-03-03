Hasbro Reveals Transformers The Movie Junkheap and Sludge Bots

Hasbro is continuing to expand their line of Transformers Studio Series figures with two new additions from Transformers: The Movie. Up first is the return of Junkheap from the Junkion Dance Party who will transform into his motorcycle in just 22 steps. He will come with an Armor axe, 2 arm plates, 2 wheel accessories, and a removable backdrop to add some flair to your display. The Transformers The Movie Junkheap is priced at $33.99, set to release in Fall 2022, and pre-orders for him are live and found here. The next Studio Series shows the arrivals of a long-awaited Dinobot member as the brontosaurus known as Sludge has arrived. Transforming into his dino form in just 31 steps, this dino will come with a blaster and a Mockery of Justice backdrop. Priced at $55.99, this Transformers The Movie Studio Series bot will be a must own for Dinobot fans, and pre-orders are found here with a Fall 2022 release.

"Transformers Studio Series 86-14 Voyager The Transformers: The Movie Junkheap – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Fall 2022). This Studio Series 86-14 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired JUNKHEAP figure stands at 6.5 inches and converts from robot to motorcycle mode in 22 steps. Fans can remove the backdrop to showcase JUNKHEAP in the Junkion Dance Party scene from The Transformers: The Movie. After the Dance Party, JUNKHEAP leads the efforts to piece together the remains of ULTRA MAGNUS. Pose the figure to re-create this classic movie moment. JUNKHEAP also includes movie-inspired Armor axe and 2 wheel accessories, and features 2 molded arm plates."

"Transformers Studio Series 86-15 Leader The Transformers: The Movie Dinobot Sludge – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 / Available: Fall 2022). This Studio Series 86-15 Leader Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired DINOBOT SLUDGE figure stands at 8.5 inches and converts from robot to brontosaurus mode in 31 steps. DINOBOT SLUDGE comes with a blaster accessory. Fans can remove the backdrop to showcase the DINOBOT SLUDGE figure in the Mockery of Justice scene. In the Mockery of Justice scene, SLUDGE breaks down the courtroom door and crashes the Quintesson trial. Pose the figure out and re-create this classic movie moment!"