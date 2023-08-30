Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers

Hasbro Summons the Power Rangers Green Ranger Dragon Dagger Again

New rereleases are here from the Morphin Grid as Hasbro unveils the return of popular Power Rangers Lightning Collection

Hasbro has been kicking out some reissues of some very popular collectibles from the world of Star Wars. It does look like those reissues are also arriving from the Power Rangers LightninG collection line, as some iconic replicas are back. Replica 1:1 helmets for the Mighty Morphin' Red Ranger and White Ranger are coming, but that is to all. It is ten for some Dragonzord Power, as the Green Ranger Dragon Dagger has returned! This faithful replica is packed with detail and the legendary weapon of the Green Ranger right into fans' hands once again. The dagger glows, plays sounds, and might even allow fans to summon their very own Dragonzord. This is a rerelease that Power Rangers fans can appreciate, and Hasbro has this beauty at the original price of $69.99. Pre-orders are live right here and at Fan Channel sites with a March 2024 release. Go Go Power Rangers!

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Green Dragon Dagger

"The world's most memorable trumpet knife, aka flute sword, aka the Dragon Dagger is here from Hasbro! Tommy Oliver used the Dragon Dagger to call the powerful Dragonzord from the sea, and he never even had to move his mouth! With this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragon Dagger collectible, fans can play some sweet synth tunes, mix up the music in remix mode, or display this epic piece of Power Rangers history on their shelves."

Includes: dagger, stand, and instructions.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Green Dragon Dagger has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin series

The premium detail and intricate design of this Dragon Dagger collectible is inspired by the legendary instrument from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, featuring light and sound effects

Unlock the iconic Dragonzord call, remix the tune, and activate the power glow effect with the push of a button

The Green Ranger summons and controls the Dragonzord by playing a song on the Dragon Dagger

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!