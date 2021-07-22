Hasbro Teases 2D Star Wars Clone Wars The Black Series Figures

Hasbro continues to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm as their reveal their next Star Wars release. Before the success of the 3D animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, fans were introduced to Genndy Tartakovsky's 2D Clone Wars Micro series. The show comprised of 5-minute episodes that were set to fill in the gaps before Revenge of the Sith. The series was shelved late on becoming part of the Legends series and is not considered canon. However, the series did happen, and Hasbro is paying tribute to it with their next set of figures.

While Hasbro does not have renderings, or images just yet, they have announced three of the figures for their popular Star Wars: The Black Series line. Each 6" figure will feature a design and deco straight from Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars series, which will be great to see the end result. The three figures confirmed are Mace Windu, General Grievous, and a Red ARC Trooper. Sadly, all of these Clone Wars Micro-Series will be Walmart exclusive, with pre-orders already popping in and out here for their Spring 2022 release. More 2D Clone Wars figures will be on the way for Hasbro's Vintage Collection, so stay tuned for more reveals.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MACE WINDU, GENERAL GRIEVOUS, and ARC TROOPER Figures – (HASBRO/Age 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with these premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH Figures, inspired by the STAR WARS: CLONE WARS series animated in the iconic Genndy Tartakovsky style. With exquisite features and decoration, this figure embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. Includes figure and accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart."