Hasbro Teases Upcoming Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Figures

Hasbro recently had their latest Star Wars live stream event giving fans a look at some of their upcoming products. One of their newest traditions on these segments is Pipeline Reveals that is the announcement of what figures are in the making. Two lines were given Pipeline Reveals with Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Collection and the Vintage Collection. Starting is off first is the Archive Series which is a simple rerelease of popular Black Series figures in new packaging. Teh Archive series just gives Star Wars fans old a new way to collect some of the more iconic and sought-after figures without breaking the bank. Four figures have been revealed with the return of some Star Wars Original Trilogy figures with The Emperor, Jabba's Palace Lando, C-3PO, and the bounty hunter Dengar. Dengar will be a great figure to add to the Archive line as you never know who will show up in the upcoming Book of Boba Fett show. No release date was given, but I would expect these to release in the last half of 2022, so patience on these fellas.

Hasbro then takes us to their 3.75" Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with another four upcoming Pipeline Reveals. Starting us off first is from the Original Trilogy with Master Yoda as well as Figrin Dan as some collectors wanted more background aliens. We then travel to the Prequel Trilogy with the 501st Clone Trooper, who will, of course, be a hot figure to collect, giving fans more specialized Grand Army of the Republic army building choices. Lastly and my favorite Pipeline reveals is the Mandalorian Death Watch Airborne Trooper. We have seen this figure in the 6" format, and with the release of Mandalore Ahsoka and Darth Maul, it's a nice new addition to the Clone Wars or possibly The Mandalorian line. All of these Star Wars Vintage figures will be great to see, and I don't expect to see these until mid to late 2022.