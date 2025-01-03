Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends X-Men Wave with Fabian Cortez

Hasbro is already kicking off 2025 in an uncanny way as they debut a new set of Marvel Legends figures with new and classic mutants

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new X-Men Marvel Legends figures for 2025, featuring iconic and classic mutants.

Fabian Cortez joins Marvel Legends with detailed sculpt, swappable hands, and flaming effects.

Pre-orders for Fabian Cortez open online for $24.99 and release in Spring 2025.

Figures include Age of Apocalypse Gambit, X-Force Wolverine, and Marrow in the wave.

Hasbro is kicking off 2025 in an uncanny way, and they are debuting a new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave featuring the X-Men. This wave captures some iconic mutants throughout their Marvel Comics legacy, including the arrival of an Acolyte. Fabian Cortez made his first appearance back in X-Men #1 (1991) and was created by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee. He is a mutant that has the ability to amplify the powers of others, and he was first presented as a loyal follower of Magneto, reviving the Acolytes and returning them to their extremist goals. Cortez would go on to manipulate Magneto's abilities while secretly plotting against him to use Magneto's image to rise as the new leader of mutant supremacy.

Hasbro brings Fabian to life in all of this ponytail glory with a brand new Marvel Legends figure that features a great Marvel Comics sculpt. This Acolyte will also come with a pair of swappable hands and two flaming effects, as well as a Build-A-Figure piece for Nemesis! Pre-orders arrive online, including Hasbro Pulse next week and other online retailers for $24.99. He is set for a Spring 2025 release and will release alongside Age of Apocalypse Gambit, X-Force Wolverine, and Marrow.

Fabian Cortez Seeks Power with New Marvel Legends X-Men Wave

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like this Genesis Build-A-Figure X-Men wave. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men and other Marvel movie action figures."

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Each collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!