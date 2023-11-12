Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, disney lorcana

Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 – Might and Magic Starter Deck (First Look)

The magic of Disney Lorcana has arrived a little early as Ravensburger allows us to show off some of the upcoming Starter Decks early

Article Summary Ravensburger unveils Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 with the Might and Magic Starter Deck.

Bleeding Cools gives a first look at the Amethyst/Steel deck featuring characters from Sword and the Stone.

60-card deck list revealed, mixing familiar faces and fresh additions to the Disney Lorcana.

Release set for November 17 at Local Card Shops, general release December 1, 2023.

A new adventure awaits as Ravensburger kicks off their next set of Disney Lorcana cards with Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn. The Local Card Shops will be getting Chapter 2 on November 17, and Disney fans are ready to see what secrets await. Thanks to our friends at Ravensburger and the Wizard Merlin, we were able to get our hands on the new Starter Decks. Might and Magic have arrived, giving fans a brand new, already-built Amethyst/Steel deck with a lot of focus on The Sword and the Stone and The Princess and the Frog. This deck was packed with a lot of impressive new cards, as well as the return of some from Chapter One with Prince Eric, Lilo, and the action card Freeze, which was a surprise. Other featured films are Cinderella, Emperor's New Groove, Hercules, and more. The full Might and Magic Starter Deck includes:

"MIGHT AND MAGIC – In this starter deck, magical Amethyst glimmers like Merlin – Shapeshifter and Madam Mim – Fox keep opponents guessing, while powerful Steel glimmers like Tiana – Celebrating Princess and Kronk – Junior Chipmunk stand tough or use brute force to overcome the opposition. Together, these inks amplify each other's strengths!"

Cast a Spell with Merlin and Disney Lorcana

Merlin already had his appearance in Disney Lorcana Chapter One, but Ravensburger fully embraces his magical abilities in this new Chapter. This Shapeshifter gets four different forms to summon, each with its own unique abilities that can help you take home that win. Madam Mim even gets her own sinister magic on the Starter Deck, and we do know more Madam Mim will be found throughout Rise of the Floodborn. On top of these, a lot of new Princess and the Frog characters are here, including Princess Tiana, who gets a gorgeous foil card along with Merlin in the set. The Might and Magic Starter Deck consists of 60-cards which will feature:

DECK LIST

3x Chip the Teacup – Gentle Soul

2x Dr. Facilier – Savvy Opportunist

3x HeiHei – Persistent Presence

3x Kuzco – Wanted Llama

1x Madam Mim – Fox

3x Madam Mim – Snake

2x Merlin – Crab

3x Merlin – Goat

1x Merlin – Rabbit

1x Merlin -Shapeshifter

2x Merlin – Squirrel

2x Freeze*

2x I'm Stuck

2x Beast – Forbidding Recluse

2x Benja – Guardian of the Dragon Gem

2x Cinderella – Knight in Training

2x Eli La Bouff – Big Daddy

2x Hercules – Hero in Training

1x Kronk – Junior Chipmunk

2x Lawrence – Jealous Manservant

3x Lilo – Galactic Hero*

2x Prince Eric – Dashing and Brave*

3x Prince Naveen – Penniless Royal

1x The Huntsman – Reluctant Enforcer

2x The Prince – Never Gives Up

1x Tiana – Celebrating Princess

3x Tiana – Diligent Waitress

2x Last Cannon

2x Mouse Armor

*Part of previous set

We already knew Ravensburger would be dropping nothing less than another extraordinary Starter Deck for Chapter 2. There will only be two Starter Decks for this series, with Tactical Teamwork a Amber/Sapphire deck releasing alongside this one. The biggest question about Rise of the Floodborn will be how consumers will react when it is on shelves; hopefully, scalpers will not ruin this release like they did for The First Chapter. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will hit Local Card Shops on November 17, 2023, with a wider General Release on December 1, which will feature Troves, Starter Decks, Booster Packs, and the D100 Collector Set. Stay tuned for more Lorcana reveals as they come, and get excited as Rise of the Floodborn is finally here!

